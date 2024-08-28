Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Raised by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

ODFL stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.36. 210,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.87. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

