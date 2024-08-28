Olympic Steel, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Olympic Steel has increased its dividend payment by an average of 84.2% annually over the last three years. Olympic Steel has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.52. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.25 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

