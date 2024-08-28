One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.89

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 2795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLP shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLP

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $568.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at One Liberty Properties

In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $92,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,573.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $75,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 371,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,351.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $92,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,573.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,589 shares of company stock valued at $626,040. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 68.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.