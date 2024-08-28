OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMF. Barclays lowered their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $953,175. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 743,034 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after buying an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,139,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $48.81 on Monday. OneMain has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $54.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

