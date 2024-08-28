ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up 3.6% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 2.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.44. 1,350,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,443. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.