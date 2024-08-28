Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the July 31st total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4 %
OPHLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. 61,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,030. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.
About Ono Pharmaceutical
