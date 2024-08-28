Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the July 31st total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4 %

OPHLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. 61,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,030. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

