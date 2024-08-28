Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.2 million-$64.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.1 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.570-0.590 EPS.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $231.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ooma

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.