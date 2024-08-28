Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share by the software maker on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Open Text has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 245,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. Open Text has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

