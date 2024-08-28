Optas LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Optas LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $40,643,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $615,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 182,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $973,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,219,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,466,775. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.93.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

