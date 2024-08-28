Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,578 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.71% of Option Care Health worth $34,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,023,000 after purchasing an additional 735,344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after buying an additional 62,449 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,417,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,759,000 after acquiring an additional 96,587 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,233 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 73,312 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 49,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,619. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $663,429.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

