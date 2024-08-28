Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. 162,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,767. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $97.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 329,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

