PAAL AI Trading Up 10.9% This Week (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. PAAL AI has a market cap of $154.87 million and $1.94 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.19549161 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,686,181.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

