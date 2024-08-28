PageGroup plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5.36 (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.36 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PageGroup Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PageGroup stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 401.80 ($5.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,962. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,538.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 415.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 441.05. PageGroup has a one year low of GBX 360 ($4.75) and a one year high of GBX 502.50 ($6.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 480 ($6.33) to GBX 440 ($5.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 600 ($7.91) to GBX 550 ($7.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

