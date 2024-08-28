Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,372 shares of company stock valued at $118,440,693. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.49.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $350.44. 1,644,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,025. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.71 and its 200-day moving average is $310.77. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.64 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

