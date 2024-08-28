Park Edge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after buying an additional 118,148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,773 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 448,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 92,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,768,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 435,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,248. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.