Park Edge Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:GBTC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. 2,438,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,860,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $65.61.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

