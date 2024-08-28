Park Edge Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:EQLS)

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:EQLS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GE Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,824,000.

Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF Price Performance

Shares of Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,661. Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

About Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF

The Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF (EQLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long/short alternatives. The fund seeks to achieve absolute returns and income by investing in a long/short equity portfolio based on a proprietary machine-learning stock selection model. The fund invests in US and foreign companies of any capitalization and seeks to deliver market-neutral exposure.

