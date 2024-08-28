Park Edge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,275 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of EWW traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,242. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

