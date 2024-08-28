Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 7,869 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 52,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,521,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,723,982. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

