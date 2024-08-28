Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 180 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.89. 982,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.32.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

