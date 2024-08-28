Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Amgen by 547.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after buying an additional 5,923,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,890,769,000 after purchasing an additional 243,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amgen by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,912,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.93. 1,444,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.38 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

