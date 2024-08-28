Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 77 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.07. 686,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,953. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

