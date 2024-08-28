Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 102 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,270,000 after purchasing an additional 840,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,222,000 after acquiring an additional 522,779 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after acquiring an additional 425,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,886,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.04. 236,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.11. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $372.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

