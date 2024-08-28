Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,792,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 259.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,696,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,220 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 487,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,292,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,479. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

