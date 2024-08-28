Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 946,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 343,958 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 359,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 298,240 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 268,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 193,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 67,093 shares during the period.

Shares of POCT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 41,799 shares. The company has a market cap of $632.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

