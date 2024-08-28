Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $450,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded up $3.96 on Tuesday, reaching $269.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,644,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.97 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.46.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

