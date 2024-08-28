Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,298 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $55,543,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,001,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after purchasing an additional 692,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.36. 624,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,420. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.93.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

