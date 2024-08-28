Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $5.08 on Wednesday, reaching $247.65. 261,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

