Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,632 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.36. 10,562,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,845,383. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

