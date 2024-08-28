Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,520,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

AMN stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.43. 366,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

