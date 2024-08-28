Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $298,000 Stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,286.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 426,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 395,705 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 803,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 274,748 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 240,883 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 596,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 209,748 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 219,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,627. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.