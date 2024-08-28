Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,048 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after buying an additional 575,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after buying an additional 427,952 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after buying an additional 204,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,986,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $106.43. The stock had a trading volume of 174,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,278. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.88.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.