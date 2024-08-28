Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,426,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,946,352. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 257.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $606,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.