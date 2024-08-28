Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. CWM LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 0.4 %

MET traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,242. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

