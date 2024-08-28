Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.59. 3,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.54 and its 200 day moving average is $110.87. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $117.36. The company has a market capitalization of $780.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

