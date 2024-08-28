Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $715,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,385,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57,508.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 222,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,238,000 after acquiring an additional 221,983 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 267.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,366,000 after acquiring an additional 191,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 326.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,340,000 after acquiring an additional 187,457 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $4.38 on Wednesday, reaching $225.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,771. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.95 and its 200 day moving average is $228.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

