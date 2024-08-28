Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV remained flat at $77.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 268,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,880. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $78.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.11.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.