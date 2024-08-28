Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,320.5% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69,847 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $107.90. The stock had a trading volume of 412,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,479. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average of $107.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

