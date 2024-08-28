Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $578,000 Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $83.68.

Insider Activity

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.