Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 839 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $90,700,840.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,174 shares of company stock worth $8,635,073 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.86. 16,806,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,345,770. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.83 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

