Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 84,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rimini Street by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

RMNI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 166,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,209. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.42 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 73.91% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

