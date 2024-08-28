Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,364,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,995 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,812.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after purchasing an additional 942,163 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 119.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,528,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after buying an additional 830,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,450,000.

DFAI traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,632. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $31.59.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

