Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IJR traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.69. 2,554,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,423. The company has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

