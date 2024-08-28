Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after purchasing an additional 190,799 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,679,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after buying an additional 1,033,794 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after buying an additional 1,445,606 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $89.96. 79,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,505. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

