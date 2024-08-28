Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,631,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $106,936,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.82. The stock had a trading volume of 457,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,489. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $146.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

