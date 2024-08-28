Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 177 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $60.14. 1,267,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

