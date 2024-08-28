Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 240 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 435,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 212,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 65,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BBHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.87. 447,484 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.