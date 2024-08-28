Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 413 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

SLYG stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,257. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average is $86.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

