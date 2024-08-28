Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 429 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,288,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after purchasing an additional 625,362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. 5,469,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,943,318. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

