Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 455 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.05% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LCTU traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,082. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $44.82 and a 1-year high of $61.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.70.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

